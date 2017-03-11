Jesus Take The Wheel: Body Found Inside Car Of Missing Girl Last Seen In Traffic Stop [Video]

Missing Woman’s Car Found After Sending Last Text About Traffic Stop

Via Daily Mail

A missing Kansas city woman’s car was found submerged in water after a friends said she texted hern last test “OMG, I just got pulled over again”. A body was discovered in the truck of the vehicle, though police have yet to confirm if it is the missing woman, Toni Anderson. Toni has been missing since January according to friends and family.

What is peculiar about this story is Kansas City Police initially denied stopping Anderson. They also refuse to release police footage of the stop. Toni is said to now have been pulled around 4 a.m. for failing to signal while changing lanes. She was allegedly let go after telling cops she was low on gas.