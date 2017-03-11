Cops Shoot People: Dashcam Footage Of Alabama Officer Blasting Veteran Over Wallet-Gun Mix Up [Video]

Dashcam Footage Of Alabama Police-Involved Shooting Released

3 years ago, airman Michael Davidson was shot by Opelika, Alabama police officer Phillip Hancock. According to DailyMail, Officer Hancock claims he mistook Davidson’s wallet for a firearm and felt like he had to put Davidson down.

Since then Officer Hancock has been cleared of all wrongdoing. Yesterday, after 1,095 days, the dashcam footage from the shooting has been released.

What do you think? Did Davidson put himself in a bad spot by getting out of the car wallet-in-hand, or was Officer Hancock just too eager to pull the trigger?

Image via YouTube