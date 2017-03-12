Nick And Mariah Bring ‘Dem Babies’ To The Kids Choice Awards

Co-parent preciousness…

Nick Cannon And Mariah Carey Bring Their Twins To The Kids Choice Awards

Celebrity co-parents Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey recently had a family fun day with ‘Dem Babies.

The former couple was spotted on the orange carpet Saturday at the USC Galen Center for the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Mariah matched little Monroe in a sporty Adidas tracksuit dress…

and Nick and Morrocan rocked Timbs and orange sweatsuits.

How cute are Nick, Mariah and Dem Babies?

