K.Michelle Turns Up With Trina, Karlie Redd, Ceasar And Dr. Bae For Her Birthday

By Bossip Staff
K.Michelle Celebrates Her Birthday At Gold Room

K. Michelle brought in her birthday Friday with a party at Gold Room nightclub in Atlanta. She was joined by her boo thang Dr. Kastan Simms, rapper Trina, “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” co-star Karlie Redd and Karlie’s new boo Ceaser. K rocked a black and lime green Off White top over fishnets… And of course a colorful bob. You like?

KMichelle Birthday Trina Karlie Redd Kastan Simms Gold Room Prince Williams/ATLPics

Big booties galore.

KMichelle Birthday Trina Karlie Redd Kastan Simms Gold Room Prince Williams/ATLPics

Is it just us or does Ceaser look like he misses Dutchess? Karlie definitely seems like a lot to keep up with.

💋Enjoyed my bday fun last night. Thanks to my sis for being there @trinarockstarr 💋

K posted a few videos from the night on her Instagram

Definitely looks like the whole crew had a blast.

Okay cheeks

Crazy Gal🌻

