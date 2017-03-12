K.Michelle Turns Up With Trina, Karlie Redd, Ceasar And Dr. Bae For Her Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8
❯
❮
K.Michelle Celebrates Her Birthday At Gold Room
K. Michelle brought in her birthday Friday with a party at Gold Room nightclub in Atlanta. She was joined by her boo thang Dr. Kastan Simms, rapper Trina, “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” co-star Karlie Redd and Karlie’s new boo Ceaser. K rocked a black and lime green Off White top over fishnets… And of course a colorful bob. You like?
Big booties galore.
Is it just us or does Ceaser look like he misses Dutchess? Karlie definitely seems like a lot to keep up with.
K posted a few videos from the night on her Instagram
Definitely looks like the whole crew had a blast.
Hit the flip for more photos
Instagram/Prince Williams/ATLPics.net
Okay cheeks