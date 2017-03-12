Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Other Celebs Attend The Kids Choice Awards

Seen on the scene…

2017 Kids Choice Awards Photos

On Saturday celebs packed out L.A.’s USC Galen Center for the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.

Seen on the scene were Blac Chyna and little King Cairo…



Kevin Hart and his kids Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart….

Zendaya, who won the Kid’s Choice for Favorite TV Actress and her niece…



and Lamar Odom and his kids.

Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena…

other attendees included Ellen DeGeneres, Fifth Harmony, The Ghostbusters, Chris Hemsworth, Gwent Stefani and Zoe Saldana.

The show also featured performances from Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello and Little Mix. Celebs including Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart who took home three Kids Choice Awards (Favorite Villain, Most Wanted Pet and BFFs) were slimed.

The 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards will encore tonight at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT) and Sunday, March 12, at 12:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Replays of the awards will also air on TeenNick Monday March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) and on Nicktoons Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT).

The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand March 12.



Splash News/Getty Images For Nickelodeon