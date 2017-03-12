Jesus Take The Wheel: 3-Year-Old Girl Dead After Charging Hoverboard Catches Fire

3-Yr-Old Girl Dead After Charging Hoverboard Catches Fire

Extremely sad news for a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania family dealing with the death of a 3-year-old girl who was killed by an accidental house fire caused by a recharging hoverboard. According to reports, the fire occurred on Friday evening and two other daughters were injured and are in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest.

Harrisburg Fire Chief told ABC News:

“They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames,” he said. Enterline said hoverboards are “notorious for starting fires.” “We’ve seen too many fires and too many fire fatalities as a result of these hoverboards,” he said.

Wow. Hopefully, this will be ANOTHER wake-up call for parents who allow their children to have hoverboards.

RIP to little Ashanti Hughes and we hope her sisters recover soon.

ABC News