Florida Crazies: Sweaty Speeding Man Brags To Cops About How Great His Weed And X Pills Are

Florida Man Arrested For Speeding And Possession of Marijuana And Ecstasy

Not only was Tyler Doidge, 21, speeding and transporting drugs —he was also high AF off of them…

Monroe County Police Sheriff, Matthew Cory, pulled Tyler over for driving more than twice the speed limit and became very suspicious upon noticing the beads of sweat on Doidge’s forehead.

Via FLKeysNews:

“This is not normal behavior since the outside temperature [was] near 75 degrees. I have a protective vest and long pants on and I was not sweating,” Cory wrote. “Doidge was wearing a tank top and shorts. On the same evening I conducted three other traffic stops and none of those drivers appeared to be sweating.”

A sweaty forehead and the aroma of weed lead the police to search Doidge’s 2008 Buick Lacrosse where they found 3 ounces of marijuana and 318 ecstasy pills with happy faces stamped on them. Good ole Tyler, who was obviously nervous and high, told police he was delivering the drugs to some friends and they, in turn, were providing him with a free vacation. He also admitted that he had smoked some of the goods along the way. When asked how the tweeds measured up on a scale of 1 to 10, he gladly responded that they were an “8” and worth $200 per ounce.

SMH after the speeding ticket and “self-snitch” fest, Tyler Doige landed himself a few felonies including possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of 10 grams or more of phenethylamines (ecstasy), and use of paraphernalia to transport drugs. He is being held without bond.

Dumbass!

