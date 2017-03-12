Cali Thug-Cop Beats Man With Flashlight While He’s Giving Up Claiming God [Video]

A Vallejo, California cop was caught on camera beating a surrendering man down. On Friday, the police were called for a man acting crazy at a Valero gas station. When the first responder arrived, the man took off running with the officer giving chase. The suspect ran for about a minute or so in circles and then surrendered. Despite the give-up, the tatted up officer commenced to beating his head in with fists and his flashlight.

Notice the crowd curse back at the police? Cali…SMH

