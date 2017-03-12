Does Previously Unreleased Footage Of Michael Brown Prove He Didn’t Rob Store? [VIDEO]

“Stranger Fruit” Documentary Aired At SXSW Shows Previously Unreleased Michael Brown Footage

Previously unreleased security of Michael Brown has just come to public light thanks to the screening of the “Stranger Fruit” documentary at SXSW Friday night. The footage appears to show Brown exchanging something with the cashiers for boxes of cigarillos — which would help explain the video that WAS released, which seemed to portray Brown as an attempted thief. Does this change the way you perceive Michael Brown? How about the way the police department handled which evidence they released?

