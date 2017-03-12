Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Mom-Shamers And People Talkin’ Isht About Baby Luna

Chrissy Teigen Puts Haters On Blast For Mom Shaming

Gotta love Chrissy Teigen for never being afraid to clapback. This weekend the protective Mama Bear shared a screenshot of some of the awful comments people were leaving on photos of her and daughter Luna’s pictures. She captioned the screenshots “Imagine being this miserable. We are fine thanks.”

Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NNmlJWxKE6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017

She also added “Some people are just hell bent on being the f***ing worst.” She’s definitely right about that.

Based on the comments we are guessing the mom shamers were talking about the photos of Chrissy and hubby John Legend shopping at Barney’s New York on Friday.

The couple wore jackets but Luna just had on a onesie and wasn’t wearing socks or shoes. Considering they were probably inside waiting for their car to be pulled up by valet, was it really a big deal?

We don’t think so. Nevertheless, you’ve been forewarned. If you gotta say something about Chrissy and her family, it had better be nice!

SplashNews/Twitter