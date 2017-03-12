So Sad: Woman Loses Arm And Leg After Fainting Onto Subway Tracks

Woman Who Fainted In Front Of Subway Survives But Loses Arm And Leg

25-year-old Sophie Yu survived falling in front of an oncoming 6 train Wednesday in Manhattan but she remains in hospitalized after losing her right arm below the elbow and right leg below the knee.

“Her family is devastated,” close pal, who asked not to be identified, told the New York Daily News. “There’s a lot of stuff they need to figure out right now … She’s going to have a lot to go through.”

Police and witnesses say Yu, who is a Wharton business school grad, swooned and fell to the tracks as the train pulled into the 51st St. station on the Lexington Ave. line around 1:30 p.m.

The subway motorman saw Yu fall and attempted to stop, slamming on the brakes, however his attempt was unsuccessful.

Yu’s shoes remained on the platform after her fall. She regained consciousness while being rescued and was alert as workers carefully removed her from beneath the train. She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

“I’m not sure how much her (parents) know,” said the friend. “We are all supporting her, and I think that’s all she needs right now.”

Prayers up for Sophie right now. What a terrible ordeal.

