Khloe Bowl: Here’s What Happened When James Harden Cooked Tristan Thompson

- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson Jamaica

Khloe’s Exes Battle For Her Heart

Tristan Thompson had a long weekend. First, he met up with Khloe’s ex Lamar Odom and they allegedly got into fisticuffs. Then on Sunday night, Tristan met up with James Harden on the basketball court and got absolutely cooked the whole night.

Whoosh. The whole internet noticed that Harden was going at Tristan, giving him (and the Cavs) 38 points while Keeping Up With The Kardashians was on TV, too. Yikes.

The ‘net had a field day and the jokes were flying. Take a look at the comedy.

