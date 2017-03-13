Khloe Bowl: Here’s What Happened When James Harden Cooked Tristan Thompson

Khloe’s Exes Battle For Her Heart

Tristan Thompson had a long weekend. First, he met up with Khloe’s ex Lamar Odom and they allegedly got into fisticuffs. Then on Sunday night, Tristan met up with James Harden on the basketball court and got absolutely cooked the whole night.

RT @VanRidd: The Dream – I Luv Your Girl (2008) pic.twitter.com/uYAa1PB3My — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) March 13, 2017

Whoosh. The whole internet noticed that Harden was going at Tristan, giving him (and the Cavs) 38 points while Keeping Up With The Kardashians was on TV, too. Yikes.

Khloe when Thompson comes home and tells her he lost to Harden pic.twitter.com/VzBFxA9NCj — victoria (@CountOnVic) March 13, 2017

The ‘net had a field day and the jokes were flying. Take a look at the comedy.