New Slave: Tyra Banks Named To Replace Nick Cannon As Host On “America’s Got Talent”

Tyra Banks Replaces Nick Cannon On America’s Got Talent

Congratulations are in order for model mogul Tyra Banks. The television producing boss is now stepping in as emcee at Nick Cannon’s old gig on America’s Got Talent. Tyra’s new job was announced through twitter on the show’s verified account and was recently filled by comedian and fellow T.V. producer Nick Cannon.

This will be Tyra’s first shot at live television although she’s a seasoned veteran, hosting over a dozen season on ‘Top Model“.

Nick very publicly criticized AGT for getting antsy over “white people” jokes told on his recent comedy special. “I was being punished for a joke”. Nick told E! News in an exclusive interview about life after AGT and he said it was “just a job” and vowed to be fine with out it consuming his creativity.

Congratulations Tyra Banks, we’re sure NBC cut a HUGE check for that smize.

Twitter/Splash News Image