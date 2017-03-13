Sneaky Lover: Jennifer Lopez Posts Instagram Vid Of Herself And Alex Rodriguez Then Deletes

J.Lo Posts Then Deletes Instagram Video With Alex Rodriguez

Looks like things between J. Lo and Alex Rodriguez are getting hot and heavy. The girl from “the block” took to Instagram last night to post a lovey-dovey video of the 2 of them canoodling in bed.

Let PageSix tell it, the two love birds took a vacay to the Bahamas where they spent time kicking with with friends.

“It’s early days, but Jennifer and Alex are really into each other,” the source said.

It is reported that the two have been dating for months, but maybe J. Lo jumped out the window a bit too early with the social media thing.

Image via Instagram