Blac Chyna Posts Up Poolside With Amber Rose And Sweet Lil Dreamy Poo

Dream Kardashian Matches Mommy Black Chyna In Blue Striped Swimsuit

These days it’s pretty hard to pass up on posting pictures of Dream Kardashian being that she is so precious and all! Blac Chyna spent Sunday Funday with at bestie Amber Rose’s crib and she used the opportunity to dress up Dream in a matching blue striped swimsuit. How cute is that baby? Adorable right!

Rob also posted a new snap of Dream looking super cute on Sunday. Judging by the nails, that definitely looks like Blac Chyna’s hands holding her in the shot. Do you think that’s a sign that Dream’s parents truly have reconciled? Or maybe it’s just a snap she sent him?

Despite all the issues her parents have had so far Dream appears to be a super happy and chill baby. We’re glad that they haven’t let their problems affect her.

Hit the flip for more photos from Chyna’s Sunday Funday.

