Blac Chyna Posts Up Poolside With Amber Rose And Sweet Lil Dreamy Poo

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

Dreammmmmmmmmm 🎀

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Dream Kardashian Matches Mommy Black Chyna In Blue Striped Swimsuit

These days it’s pretty hard to pass up on posting pictures of Dream Kardashian being that she is so precious and all! Blac Chyna spent Sunday Funday with at bestie Amber Rose’s crib and she used the opportunity to dress up Dream in a matching blue striped swimsuit. How cute is that baby? Adorable right!

@dream

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Rob also posted a new snap of Dream looking super cute on Sunday. Judging by the nails, that definitely looks like Blac Chyna’s hands holding her in the shot. Do you think that’s a sign that Dream’s parents truly have reconciled? Or maybe it’s just a snap she sent him?

Despite all the issues her parents have had so far Dream appears to be a super happy and chill baby. We’re glad that they haven’t let their problems affect her.

Hit the flip for more photos from Chyna’s Sunday Funday.

Instagram

Sunday funday at Muva house

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Chyna posted this shot of her and Amber laid up by the pool as well

Pool day at Muva's House 😜

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber posted the same shot. Looks like her backyard is really the business. Must be nice!

Kissed

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

And Chyna posted one last solo shot. She’s definitely slimmed down since having Dream but we like that she’s maintained some thickness…

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus