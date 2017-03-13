Where Is Remy??? Khia Is STILL Thirstily Throwing Her Box At Papoose

Bye thirsty Thug Misses!!!!

Khia Continues To Troll Remy Ma About Papoose

A female rapper who’s itching for attention in the Remy Ma VS Nicki Minaj drama is taking her trolling to new heights.

Remember when we told you that lusty, crusty, Khia was thirstily throwing herself at Remy Ma’s hubby Papoose?

Well the perpetual Internet troll is continuing her shenanigans and she’s still shot-putting her “My Neck, My Back” box to Pap.

Khia recently took to Instagram to pose in a shirt with Papoose’s face on it….

and she’s got a message for Remy. “Please just Pap the mic,” wrote Khia to Papoose. “#TheBestRapperOutOfTheTwo.

Khia CLEARLY enjoys putting her life in danger.

What do YOU think about Khia still throwing herself at Papoose?

