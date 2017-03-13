Hold Up, Hold His Purse: Pharrell Williams Becomes First Man To Appear In Chanel Handbag Ad

Backstage with Iguana Delevingne @chanelofficial A post shared by Pharrell Williams (@pharrell) on Dec 6, 2016 at 5:54am PST

Pharrell Williams: First Man To Star In Chanel Handbag Campaign

Haute damn!

Pharrell Williams just added handbag model to his resume, courtesy of Chanel. The renaissance man already has a long history with the french brand, previously walking on the runway and starring in a short film for the Chanel. Now Pharrell in starring in a purse campaign for the high fashion brand, according to WWD.

The campaign features 3 women, Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Caroline de Maigret, and Pharrell who is the first and only man ever to represent their handbag , the Gabriel purse, designed by Karl Lagerfield. The purse was featured in Chanel’s past spring show. Lagerfield is also reported to had shot the campaign himself, but we have to wait for the photos. The ads have a special release date and are set to hit the fashion world on April 3rd.

Congratulations P! Are you eager to see Pharrell strut his stuff?