Delivert Deez! Kordell Stewart Wins $3 Million Judgement Against Andrew Caldwell

Kordell Stewart Wins $3 Million Andrew Caldwell Lawsuit

Kordell Stewart was recently victorious in court (again) against Andrew Caldwell.

Remember when we told you that Kordell Stewart sued “Delivert” viral video star Andrew Caldwell because he alleged that they had a gay sexual relationship while he was married to Porsha Williams?

Well after Kordell was granted a default judgment because Caldwell was properly served with the legal papers and blew off the case, Kordell told a judge he wanted $4.5 million in damages from Caldwell whose occupation is unknown.

Now a judge has agreed that he’s owed money from Caldwell to the tune of $3 million.

According to 11Alive News, a DeKalb Superior Court judge has awarded former NFL quarterback Kordell Stewart $3 million in damages from Andrew Caldwell, Jarrius Keyn Moon, and Catalyst Next LLC last year. A damages hearing was held in February, at which none of the defendants chose to appear.

Judge J.P. Boulee awarded the damages on Friday.

Catalyst Next is the parent company of BossFM and The ShakeUP Morning Show. The ShakeUp Morning Show is where Caldwell made the allegations.

Jarrius Moon was producing a reality show called “The Gospel Truth” with Caldwell and used the false allegations to generate publicity.

