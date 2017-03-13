SMH: Kellyanne Conway Beat Up Admitting Having No Evidence On Wiretapping [Video]

WATCH: "I have no evidence but that's why there's an investigation in Congress…" @KellyannePolls on Trump's wiretap claims. pic.twitter.com/W4kGlrK0Um — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2017

The Trump administration is getting beat up way worse than Bush ever did. This is sort of becoming comical the way EVERYONE is combative when dealing with them. Kellyanne Conway doesn’t mind getting her head bit off, obviously. While on GMA, she got her lunch handed to her and even reiterated she has no proof of the wiretapping. Jumbling words in the interview, Kellyanne says “of course I don’t have any evidence.”