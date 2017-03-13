Dummies: Report Confirms Trump Voters Amongst ‘Biggest Losers’ In Health Care Repeal Bill

Trump Supporters Slated To Lose Huge Benefits Under ACA Repeal Bill

Trump voters, who supported “Making America Great” are expected to be hit with the worst health care ever under a repeal of Obamacare, according to a Times analysis reported by the LA Times. Blue collar workers and seniors making around $30,000 from the middle of the map would require sky-high healthcare costs, where as with Obama Care they would have lower costs and greater subsidies. Under the repeal, health insurers would be able to charge older people higher than younger customers, at a 5 to 1 ratio. Under Obamacare, the limit was at a 3 to 1 ratio, depending on the individual. Also they were be capped funding for Medicaid, making it harder to receive emergency coverage.

Five states that voted for Trump: Alaska, Arizona, Nebraska, Tennessee and Oklahoma, are among those predicted to be most affected by the new health repeal, here Obamacare insurance subsidies have been crucial in making high-priced insurance affordable.

SMH, big dumbies.