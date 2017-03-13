For The Owl Stans: Drake Finally Announces Release Date For His Long-Awaited New Mixtape ‘More Life’

- By Bossip Staff
Drake Set To Release ‘More Life’ Mixtape On Friday March 18

Drake stans have been pulling out their feathers in anticipation of Champagne Papi’s new “playlist” project More Life since last year.

Well, according to his Instagram page, the wait is coming to an end.

Aubrey has been pretty tight-lipped about the features so we’ll all find out together on Friday.

You hype?

Image via Instagram

