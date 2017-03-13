For The Owl Stans: Drake Finally Announces Release Date For His Long-Awaited New Mixtape ‘More Life’

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

Drake Set To Release ‘More Life’ Mixtape On Friday March 18

Drake stans have been pulling out their feathers in anticipation of Champagne Papi’s new “playlist” project More Life since last year.

Well, according to his Instagram page, the wait is coming to an end.

🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Aubrey has been pretty tight-lipped about the features so we’ll all find out together on Friday.

MARCH 18 🌺 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

You hype?

