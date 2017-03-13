BeyBey Heads Backstage At Alvin Ailey To Hang With Mama Tina’s Girls Group

These are my beautiful Tina's Angels . These girls are in my mentoring group. We justl left the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater show it was amazing. It was our first field trip. A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Mama Tina Takes Her Girls Group To Meet Alvin Ailey And Beyoncé Also Pops Up

Must be nice! Mama Tina aka Beyoncé’s mom has a group of girls she mentors in L.A. — Tina’s Angels– and over the weekend she took them on their first field trip to see Alvin Ailey.

Back stage after the Ailvin Ailey Show with my beautiful Angels❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

Cute video right. Anyway, their field trip went from already pretty incredible to over the top amazing because they got to go backstage and meet the Alvin Ailey dancers AND Beyoncé also did a pop up on them!!!

Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent. With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day! A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

What would you do? We wonder how Tina picked the girls for her group. You know she can’t have just anybody around Bey. And where was Blue Ivy? Alvin Ailey seems like the kind of thing that would be right up her alley?

Hit the flip for more photos and video footage from Alvin Ailey

Instagram