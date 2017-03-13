BeyBey Heads Backstage At Alvin Ailey To Hang With Mama Tina’s Girls Group
Mama Tina Takes Her Girls Group To Meet Alvin Ailey And Beyoncé Also Pops Up
Must be nice! Mama Tina aka Beyoncé’s mom has a group of girls she mentors in L.A. — Tina’s Angels– and over the weekend she took them on their first field trip to see Alvin Ailey.
Cute video right. Anyway, their field trip went from already pretty incredible to over the top amazing because they got to go backstage and meet the Alvin Ailey dancers AND Beyoncé also did a pop up on them!!!
What would you do? We wonder how Tina picked the girls for her group. You know she can’t have just anybody around Bey. And where was Blue Ivy? Alvin Ailey seems like the kind of thing that would be right up her alley?
Can you imagine?
And on another note, it was Letoya Luckett’s birthday this weekend and Mama Tina sent her regards. #DestinysChild4Life we guess!