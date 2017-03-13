Florida Crazies: Shady Miami Cops Gets His “Training Day” On By Robbing Pulled Over Motorists

Miami Cop Popped For Robbing The Drivers He Pulled Over

This cop wanted to be “Alonzo” SO bad.

According to the MiamiHerald, a rookie south Florida police officer has been arrested for robbing the drivers he pulled over.

Jose R. Acosta has been charged with one count of armed burglary and one count of armed grand theft.

Former officer Acosta was caught during a sting operation in which he pulled over an undercover and tried to shake him down for the loot.

Says Deputy Police Chief Luis Cabrera:

“The city of Miami Police Department will not tolerate actions that betray the oath of our office as public servants and contradict our duty to serve and protect our communities,”

This is the kind of stuff that goes on in police departments and they want us to have 100% faith in the cops who murder us in the streets like animals?

No thanks.

Image via Shutterstock