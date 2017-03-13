RHOA Porsha’s Getting Blasted For ‘Admitting To Lying’ About Kandi’s Sex Dungeon Druggin’

Wayment!!!

Fans Think Porsha Williams Admitted To Kandi Burruss Lie On RHOA

Porsha Williams is feeling the wrath of angry RHOA fans after Sunday’s shocking episode.

After Porsha previously got eviscerated by Kandi and threatened with a lawsuit over those sex dungeon drugging allegations…

Phaedra invited the RHOA cast to have a “Restoration Service” so they could hash out their issues.

During the sit-down, Porsha admitted that the reason why she blasted Kandi and her husband Todd (who she said was cheating under the alias Marvin) was because Kandi told Sheree that she slept with her baby daddy Block.

Block is, of course, the father of Kandi’s daughter Riley.

“When you take low blows and say something about me, I’m going to say something about you,” said Porsha during the “restoration.”

We can always count on Bravo to push thru with those SHADY FLASHBACKS. Who goes and finds this footage. They are as petty as me! 😂😂💯 | TUNE IN TONIGHT! It's LIT #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Now while Porsha didn’t flat-out say that she lied, it does sound a LOT like she admitted to making the sex-dungeon, drugging, lesbian rumors completely up—and fans took notice.

So Porsha lied?!?! Not surprised for someone who "acts" so dumb. #RHOA — Tre (@shadekingtre) March 13, 2017

All you Porsha supporters are quiet af now. She just admitted she lied. Y'all were delusional af just like she is. Smh #RHOA — .bee 🦄† (@briannaa_xO) March 13, 2017

Porsha just admitted she lied about EVERYTHING LMFAOOOOOOOO — Jay Dior (@JayKenMinaj) March 13, 2017

So Porsha admitted that she lied. Where are y'all Porsha stans now? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/zvcTpMxsjQ — Honest Brotha (@TheImperfectLeo) March 13, 2017

Do YOU think Porsha admitted to lying???



Kandi’s since commented on Porsha’a actions, hit the flip to see what she said.

