#RHOA Porsha’s Getting Blasted For ‘Admitting To Lying’ About Kandi’s Sex Dungeon Druggin’
Porsha Williams is feeling the wrath of angry RHOA fans after Sunday’s shocking episode.
After Porsha previously got eviscerated by Kandi and threatened with a lawsuit over those sex dungeon drugging allegations…
Phaedra invited the RHOA cast to have a “Restoration Service” so they could hash out their issues.
During the sit-down, Porsha admitted that the reason why she blasted Kandi and her husband Todd (who she said was cheating under the alias Marvin) was because Kandi told Sheree that she slept with her baby daddy Block.
Block is, of course, the father of Kandi’s daughter Riley.
“When you take low blows and say something about me, I’m going to say something about you,” said Porsha during the “restoration.”
Now while Porsha didn’t flat-out say that she lied, it does sound a LOT like she admitted to making the sex-dungeon, drugging, lesbian rumors completely up—and fans took notice.
Do YOU think Porsha admitted to lying???
Kandi’s since commented on Porsha’a actions, hit the flip to see what she said.
Real Housewives of Atlanta
According to Kandi, SHE didn’t even say that Porsha had sex with her baby’s father; Sheree did.
“Porsha basically dogged the hell outta me & I didn’t do anything to her,” wrote Kandi on Twitter.
Kandi also went head to head with a fan who claimed that Porsha’s “lies” were karma for how Kandi treated Phaedra. ”
You do realize drugging someone sex is called RAPE?” wrote Kandi.
Girl bye!
Porsha says she’s too blessed to be stressed, but fans aren’t having it. “Get help!” wrote one.
When Porsha tried to share an inspiring message, it failed miserably in the RHOA aftermath. “Who wrote that for you,” wrote one fan. “Lying a** fraud hoe,” added another.