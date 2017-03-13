Trump’s Marionette Mouthpiece Sean Spicer Confronted By Angry Woman At Apple Store “Have You Helped Russia?” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Sean Spicer Gets An Earful From Anti-Trump Woman At Apple Store
Donald’s iPuppet Sean Spicer was confronted by a woman who presumably hates burnt sienna POTUS and wants answers for the barrage of speculation surrounding the shady White House.
He went in for a lil’ Apple Care and came out with a cracked screen…
Gonna be a long 4 years of this kinda thing. Ol’ Seanny boy better be ready.
