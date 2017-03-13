Trump’s Marionette Mouthpiece Sean Spicer Confronted By Angry Woman At Apple Store “Have You Helped Russia?” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Sean Spicer Gets An Earful From Anti-Trump Woman At Apple Store

Donald’s iPuppet Sean Spicer was confronted by a woman who presumably hates burnt sienna POTUS and wants answers for the barrage of speculation surrounding the shady White House.

He went in for a lil’ Apple Care and came out with a cracked screen…

Gonna be a long 4 years of this kinda thing. Ol’ Seanny boy better be ready.

Image via Instgram

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1525626/trumps-marionette-mouthpiece-sean-spicer-confronted-by-angry-woman-at-apple-store-have-you-helped-russia-video-43081/
Categories: Bolitics, In White Folks News, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus