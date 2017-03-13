You Better Slay: Rapper Lil Mama Drops Fierce Photoshoot For Women’s History Month

Lil Mama Slays In Fashion Bomb Daily Shoot

Lil Mama is putting in werk on her IG account with a fierce Women’s History Month inspired photoshoot. The images come courtesy of Fashion Bomb Daily, with a clean feminine aesthetic. Also noteworthy, it looks like Lil Mama is reminding people she’s a genuine person by rebranding her account with her real name, Naitia Krikland.

Don’t you love how confident Lil Mama is in front of the camera?? Check some other pics of her slaying after the flip.