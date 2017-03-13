From Hits to Diaper Changes: A Day in the Life of Melanie Fiona as a New Mom!

In this episode of our Moms on the Move series, we got a chance to spend a day in the life of singer/songwriter Melanie Fiona. We were able to capture her doing a “Mommy & Me” workout session with adorable son Cameron, a charity event where she spoke to a group of young minority girls, and a studio session with super Producer Andre Harris who has worked with the likes of Michael Jackson, Jill Scott, and Usher, just to name a few.

[madamenoire]

Michelle Obama Wrote A College Letter Of Recommendation For Yara Shahidi

As if we couldn’t love Michelle Obama or Yara Shahidi enough, we heard this news.

During a recent interview with W Magazine, the 17-year-old Black-ish actress shared that while acting is her first love, she plans to attend college. As a high school senior, she’s applied to four colleges including Harvard and got the letter of recommendation of her dreams.

So, if you see where we’re going with this, the former First Lady penned her letter of recommendation and gave her a go get ’em, tiger” back-rub before Shahidi took her AP exams. Goals, right?

“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi said. Similar to Malia Obama, Yara plans on taking a gap years as well before beginning her college career.

[madamenoire]

Watch Snoop Dogg Clown And Bang On Trump In Political Clip “Lavender”

In his latest video, Snoop Dogg puts a gun to a Donald Trump caricature’s head and lets it go “bang.”Snoop surprised his fans by dropping a video for a track called “Lavender” when he flows over the instrumental for Kaytranada and BADBADNOTGOOD‘s track of the same name.

With the video, Snoop paints a world full of clowns with a character named “Donald Klump” being the head clown in charge. The highlight comes when Snoop comes this close to shooting “Klump” in the head. We’ll let you see what happens for yourself. But judging from the scene, it looks like Snoop was avoiding being put on any terrorist watch lists.

The video isn’t what you would expect from Snoop, who isn’t necessarily known for his political views. Sure, he threatened to roast any Black performers who performed for Donald Trump’s inauguration, but that doesn’t really count.

As far as his choice to record a song and video like this, he tells Billboard, ”I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

He added, “When I be putting sh*t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. When I watch it against other music videos, this one has a message and a story. It looks like a film. I’m just proud of the entire piece altogether.”

[hiphopwired]