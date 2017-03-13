Potato Salad-Faced Kellyanne Conway Getting Fried For Saying President Obama Used Microwaves To Spy On Trump
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 21
❯
❮
Kellyanne Conway Gets Dragged
Spoiled mashed potato Kellyanne Conway has been saying whatever the hell makes her bossy, Cheeto Stalin, happy. So when he tweeted that he was getting spied on, she decided to defend it by saying that not only were people wire tapping his calls, they were spying on him using microwaves.
That’s right, kids. The government knows that you don’t put Hot Pockets in the safety pouch when you cheat it up AND THEY’RE COMING FOR YOU. But for real, though. Kellyann Conway is out of her damn mind. So let’s enjoy the dragging of this evil, evil woman.