Potato Salad-Faced Kellyanne Conway Getting Fried For Saying President Obama Used Microwaves To Spy On Trump

Kellyanne Conway Gets Dragged

Spoiled mashed potato Kellyanne Conway has been saying whatever the hell makes her bossy, Cheeto Stalin, happy. So when he tweeted that he was getting spied on, she decided to defend it by saying that not only were people wire tapping his calls, they were spying on him using microwaves.

#KellyanneConway I thought the whole microwaves spying on us was bunk till I caught my stove & microwave battling it out this morning… pic.twitter.com/NzzdsVBW3X — The Anti-Trump (@IMPL0RABLE) March 13, 2017

That’s right, kids. The government knows that you don’t put Hot Pockets in the safety pouch when you cheat it up AND THEY’RE COMING FOR YOU. But for real, though. Kellyann Conway is out of her damn mind. So let’s enjoy the dragging of this evil, evil woman.