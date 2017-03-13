Fair Or Foul? 5th Graders Design “Slave Auction” Posters And Some Parents Are Having A Fit

Slavery Auction Posters Considered Inappropriate For 5th Grade?

One parent shared his outrage on Facebook after discovering elementary children were a part of a black history assignment still plastered on the wall for display. The assignment involved a darker part of our history– slave auctions. Jamil Kerriem pleaded with Facebook friends to contact the school over the pictorials so they would never be a part of the curriculum again. Kerriem explains to friends that his outrage stems from the pictorials “lacking context” and that the lesson could be learned with out such harsh imagery. Parents in comments seem torn on the issue. Is being kind about the dark part of history actually progressive?

Those that disagree with the parent make valid points. The posters have been removed from the school walls according to The Grio. Do you think it’s fair or foul to make the school pull the posters?

