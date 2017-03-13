‘Underground’ Exclusive: Amirah Vann & Jessica De Gouw Talk Ernestine’s Drug Use & ‘The Sewing Circle’

Amirah Vann And Jessica De Gouw Talk “Underground” Season 2

Two of “Underground’s” female leads are dishing on the pulse-pounding new season.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

As previously reported, Ernestine (Amirah Vann) was seen in episode 1 depressed and drained at a South Carolina plantation. Now addicted to huffing, the former informal first-lady of the Macon plantation is haunted by the ghost of Pearly Mae and reeling after losing her three children; Sam who was hung, her youngest James who’s out in the fields, and Rosalee who’s freeing slaves with Harriet Tubman.

To cope, she and her new abusive boyfriend Hicks use laudanum, or “tincture of opium” to get by.

As for Elizabeth Hawkes who’s expertly played by Jessica De Gouw, she’s a full-blown abolitionist and working by her husband abolitionist/lawyer John Hawkes’ side. Elizabeth is so invested into helping slaves that she’s got a new gang of girlfriends; the secret “sewing circle.”

The circle takes in Elizabeth and teaches her how to shoot and how to use protesting to protect the rights of slaves. It’s unclear if Elizabeth will continue with her “sewing” however after her husband’s gunned down in front of her on the courthouse steps.

BOSSIP recently chatted with Amirah Vann and Jessica De Gouw about their character’s journeys this season and Amirah spoke on Ernestine’s depression and use of drugs which are a rarely discussed part of slavery.

“I was really excited,” said Amirah about the script including Ernestine’s coping mechanism. “I feel like that’s what a lot of people do. I thin the writing once again is touching on something that’s really true to life. I know that the tweets are gonna be there, I welcome them. I’ve been there and on that journey where you need to make better choices. It’s a huge tragedy—they hung her son. Sometimes things like that are crippling so to not stay at rock bottom […] I hope that that’s what people can get from this.”

Jessica told BOSSIP about Elizabeth’s development as an abolitionist and confirmed whether or not her informal adoption of Boo was a turning point for John Hawkes’ wife.

“The stuff with Boo I think really gave it that heart, that undeniable connection,” said Jessica. ” I think the first season she knew by the end of it, they were willing to risk everything to commit to this life. The second season is about Elizabeth taking it to the next level.”

“Underground” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on WGN.

