Double D-Stractions: Porsha Williams Puts That ‘Kini Clad Azz On Blizzy

Porsha Williams Wants You To Pay Attention To Her Body Not Her Words

Soooo this is exactly what we meant when we said that Porsha Williams wants us to think she’s unbothered over the whole lying her azz off about Kandi and Todd having plans on drugging her for sex. Sunday, while many homes were tuned in as Porsha was “exposed,” Williams was posting up bikini clad photos on her Instagram account and picking clever captions.

Apparently, she wasn’t THAT “unbothered” though because Porsha ultimately deleted this photo but left another the one below standing. Maybe because she worked so hard on the caption?

Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage. Lao Tzu 👙 Swim suit by: @gsaintsgirls 🍍🍍🍍 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

As you can see from this comment — the distraction tactics only went so far.

Do you think Porsha has lost all credibility? Or does it even matter? Seems like some folks are so taken with her bikini-ready body and hair extensions that it doesn’t even matter that she lied.

What say you all?

