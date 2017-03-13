SMH: North Caroliners Boycott Beauty Supply After Asian Owner Chokes Out Black Woman

Asian Beauty Supply Store Owner Chokes Out Black Woman And People Are Furious

Protesters are furious after a cellphone video showed an Asian beauty supply store owner kicking and then choking out a black women after a verbal dispute. The woman denied stealing from the store and he took it to extreme measures, physically striking the woman. After the woman fell to her knees in the video he jumped on top of her and began to use his hands to grab her throat.

Customers and people in the area very disturbed over the incident. The owner says it wasn’t racially charged, he was just upset she “stole eyelashes”. He said he plans on apologizing to her personally. The woman didn’t stick around after the incident to press charges, but it doesn’t stop people of the area from spreading awareness on this incident. Peep the news report via WBTV.

WBTV