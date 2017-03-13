Don’t Be A Jerk: State Rep. Proposes Satirical Texas House Bill 4260 Fining Men $100 For “Self-Climax”

Texas State Rep Proposed Satirical Bill Fining Men For Self Pleasure

In an effort to get men to understand how insane it is that the government wants to legislate women’s bodies with anti-abortion laws, Texas state Rep. Jessica Farrar is proposing a bill that will make it crystal clear.

According to the WashingtonPost, Farrar has introduced Texas House Bill 4260 which would require penis owners to wait 24 hours prior to having a vasectomy, colonoscopy or Viagra prescription.

That’s cool, but here’s the kicker. The bill also legislates men’s…self-pleasure practices, and there is a stiff penal-ty to pay if they are caught with their hand in their pants:

Finally, Farrar’s bill would ban “unregulated masturbatory emissions.” “Emissions outside of a woman’s vagina, or created outside of a health or medical facility, will be charged a $100 civil penalty for each emission, and will be considered an act against an unborn child,” the four-page bill reads. Furthermore, emissions created in medical facilities “will be stored for the purposes of conception for a current or future wife.”

In a statement to the HoustonChronicle, Farrar said:

“A lot of people find the bill funny. What’s not funny are the obstacles that Texas women face every day, that were placed there by legislatures making it very difficult for them to access health care.”

Get it now?

Image via YouTube/Instagram