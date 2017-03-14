Celebrity Makeup Artist Kim Baker Releases Multicultural Makeup Line “Glamazon Beauty”

New Makeup Line Geared Toward All Women

Celebrity makeup artist Kim Baker has dropped a new makeup line that caters to women of all skin tones.

“Glamazon Beauty” is a collection of oil-free foundations, lipsticks, glosses, concealers, eyeliners and mascara that is long lasting, moisturizes and looks natural. Using a palette of deep plums, pale pinks, bold reds and barely-there nudes, the product line also works with different skin characteristics, like hyperpigmentation and large pores.

“The line is multicultural, but women of color are the focus,” the former model told BOSSIP. “I don’t want people to spend $50 on lipstick. I wanted every woman to have luxury at affordable prices.”

Baker, who has enjoyed a 20-year-career as a makeup artist to stars like Tom Cruise, Toni Braxton, John Legend, Danica Patrick and Cedric The Entertainer, just released the product line after trying to find high-end, quality makeup that was affordable, worked with all skin types and was long lasting.

“Glamazon Beauty” is the result of three years of research and development and $250,000 in seed money, and Baker said she took elements from high-end makeup and skincare brands and incorporated it into the line, which is priced from $10 to $26.

“It took me three years to get it from research and development to on the shelves,” Baker said. “I didn’t want to give my queens junk.”

Baker said she specifically wanted the line to celebrate and champion the beauty of darker skinned women, who she said still can be perceived as not as pretty as their lighter-skinned peers.

My issue is to address dark girls – there is so much stigma,” she said. “My whole thing is for women to be beautifully empowered. The mission here is to have self-acceptance and own your own beauty.”

“Glamazon Beauty” is available on its website and at Ricky’s NYC.