Suspect Charged In Connection With The Murders Of Toya Wright’s Brothers



Good news!

Suspect Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Connection To Johnson Brother Shootings

Toya Wright and her family are no doubt relieved after a person connected to the deaths of their family members has been charged. As previously reported Toya’s two brothers Rudy and Josh were gunned down in a car in New Orleans in July 2016.

Now police have arrested a suspect, 31-year-old Antoine Edwards according to NOLA.com.

Edwards a.k.a. Toine or Tweezy was booked March 9 with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths.

NOLA.com also reports that multiple tipsters told investigators that”Tweezy” was responsible for the killings and admitted to the shootings at least once.

The suspect’s bond was set at $500,000 and he is due back in court May 7.

Edwards is believed to have been in the the area during the time the incident occurred and shot the victims multiple times himself, according to an Affidavit obtained by NOLA.com.

It’s unclear if police suspect that more arrests should be made.

We’re glad to hear that Toya and her family are closer to getting justice for Rudy and Josh.

