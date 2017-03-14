‘Get Out’ Crosses The $100 Million Mark At The Box Office

Will you be watching???

“Get Out” Crosses $100 Million Mark

“Get Out” is NOT in the “sunken place.”

Jordan Peele’s thriller is continuing to rack up accolades and recently reached the coveted $100 million mark at the box office. The feat is especially amazing because “Get Out” had a mere $4.5 million budget.

According to Deadline, the film’s become the fastest Blumhouse film to make $100 million after hitting the target in 16 days, beating “Split”, “Paranormal Activity 3” and “Paranormal Activity.” Blumhouse Productions is an American film and television production company, founded by Jason Blum.

“Get Out” is said to have made $111 million so far and is still steaming at the box office. While a number of films have seen significant drops since they’ve hit theaters, “Get Out” has only seen small drops.

Deadline reports that “Get Out” dropped 15% last weekend for $28M and this weekend “Get Out” is set to pull in $21M which is a 24% drop.

