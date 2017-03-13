Pregnant Slay: ‘Yonce Flaunts Her Baddie Bump Ahead Of Richard Lawson’s Bday Dinner

Beyonce Flaunts Her Baby Bump In All-Black

Beyonce may have kept most of her pregnancy pics with Blue kind of lowkey and private until after the baby arrived…but Mrs. Carter is relishing in the curves and bump the royal twins have given her this go ’round.

Bey has not been the least bit shy about showing off what her mama-to-be-again status has given her this pregnancy, flaunting her maternity steez everywhere from courtside at All-Star Weekend to Oscars afterparties.

This time, Mama Bey is giving us a closer look at the style she rocked while attending her stepfather Richard Lawson’s 70th birthday dinner last week.

Bey went with an all-Black ensemble, donned in a velour mini dress, black over-the-knee boots, an oversized leather bomber, and carrying an all-black Gucci bag — not to mention her bee choker to top it all off.

She’s wearing that bump well isn’t she? Hit the flip for more of Baddie Bey’s baby bump and her all-black dinner ‘fit.