Welp: A Karmic History Of The Kardashians Getting Cheated On

History Of Kardashians Getting Cheated On The Jennerdashians are a messy bunch of people. They are. They have a looooong history of stealing men and breaking up homes. As well as cheating on said men whenever they get a chance. That’s why it’s so deliciously hilarious when someone in the family gets cheated on. Oh you don’t think it happens? It happens. Take a look at the history of Kardashian/Jenners getting cheated on and keep flipping through to see the homes they’ve broken up.

Reggie Bush – He cheated on Kim K and had this woman sneaking out of his crib.

Tristan Thompson – He is allegedly back with his baby momma and cheating on Khloe

Lamar Odom – He was cheating on Khloe all through their marriage

Scott Disick – He cheated on Kourtney and destroyed their marriage.

Kris Jenner – She admitted to cheating on Rob Kardashian.

Rita Ora – Rob Kardashian said Rita cheated on him with whole entire squads of ballers

James Harden – Khloe said he cheated on her too

Blac Chyna – A timely IG hack allegedly revealed Blac Chyna cheating on Rob Kardashian or at least having an inappropriate relationship or two.

Tyga – He and Kylie split for a bit thanks to some cheating rumors

Harry Styles – He cheated on Kendal Jenner

And now homes the Kardashians have broken up… Kylie Jenner of course snatched Tyga from his bae Blac Chyna.

Khloe Kardashian had Tristan Thompson leaving his baby momma who was pregnant at the time. Tristan is a damn dirty dog for this. This one has to fall on him.

Kim Kardashian kept Kanye at as a friend but he sure lusted for her when he was with Amber Rose. Rose accused her of sleeping with Kanye when they were together, too.

> Kim was also alleged to have messed with Kanye while he was with Alexis, too.

Kendall Jenner allegedly came between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. At the very least they went out on some dates pretty close to the breakup.

Kris Jenner – She broke up her own home by cheating on her first husband with Rob Kardashian.

French Montana allegedly ditched his family to be with Khloe too.

French was also allegedly dating Trina at the time he started messing with Khloe too

It was also rumored that Khloe snatched James Harden from Trina, too. Damn.