Welp: A Karmic History Of The Kardashians Getting Cheated On
The Jennerdashians are a messy bunch of people. They are. They have a looooong history of stealing men and breaking up homes. As well as cheating on said men whenever they get a chance. That’s why it’s so deliciously hilarious when someone in the family gets cheated on.
Oh you don’t think it happens? It happens. Take a look at the history of Kardashian/Jenners getting cheated on and keep flipping through to see the homes they’ve broken up.
Blac Chyna – A timely IG hack allegedly revealed Blac Chyna cheating on Rob Kardashian or at least having an inappropriate relationship or two.
And now homes the Kardashians have broken up…
Kylie Jenner of course snatched Tyga from his bae Blac Chyna.
Khloe Kardashian had Tristan Thompson leaving his baby momma who was pregnant at the time. Tristan is a damn dirty dog for this. This one has to fall on him.
Kim Kardashian kept Kanye at as a friend but he sure lusted for her when he was with Amber Rose. Rose accused her of sleeping with Kanye when they were together, too.
Kendall Jenner allegedly came between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. At the very least they went out on some dates pretty close to the breakup.
