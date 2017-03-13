Floyd Mayweather Considering Coming Out Of Retirement To Fight MMA Champ Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather Agrees To MMA Fight With Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been gunning for this for a minute, calling Floyd every kind of coward and punk in the book for refusing to fight him. Floyd has largely let the chatter brush off his shoulders…until now.

Mayweather is finally breaking, saying that if MMA Champion Conor McGregor and his crew can throw enough zeroes on the situation, he’ll hop in the ring with the MMA champ and shut him up once and for all.

Mayweather says he’ll come out of retirement SPECIFICALLY to whopp Conor’s azz and doesn’t want to hear any excuses from the UFC about it. Via TMZ:

“…for Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement … just to fight Conor McGregor.” I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B side, I’m the A side.”

Thing is…we aren’t sure if this is supposed to be a boxing match or an MMA battle. As much as each sport is similar, they’re also incredibly different, and we’d wager that one or both fighters could get hurt pretty badly if one or the other fights outside his known element.

But, we’re no experts. Do you think Floyd could kickbox his way to a win with an MMA fighter? Could Connor straight up box himself to a title?

Splash/Instagram