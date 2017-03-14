In Case You Were Curious: Here’s Why Gilbert Arenas Thinks Nicki Minaj Is The Proven Queen Of Rap

Gilbert Arenas Crowns Nicki Minaj ‘Queen Of Rap’

Like most of you…Gilbert has some thoughts and opinions on the Nicki Remy beef…and he decided to share those in Nicki’s comment section on Instagram today.

According to Gilbert’s logic, a non-charting street rapper who hasn’t even been relevant in the game for nearly a decade doesn’t even have the room or place to swipe at an artist on Nicki’s level. Not only because it isn’t a fair fight…but also because they don’t even run in the same musical circles.

The way Gil sees it…mainstream hip hop is meant to be enjoyed anyway. After all, artists like Missy Elliott and Lauren Hill never had to battle street rappers to be on top…

Furthermore, Gilbert says Remy has essentially shot herself in the foot with this move. If she ever wanted to top a chart — despite saying that doesn’t matter to her — she’d have little hope of it now after firing at one of the industry’s most connected mainstream artists…

Then it basically devolved into typical Gil territory after that.

Anyway, what do you think? Does he have a point?