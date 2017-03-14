Never Too Early: Blue Ivy’s Best Big Sister Moments Already
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19
❯
❮
Blue Ivy’s Best Big Sister Moments
It’s been a month and a half since the world found out that Blue Ivy would be a big sister. Ever since then the internet has been having a field day with memes and jokes about Blue Ivy as the Head Hov In Charge in the household bossing around two younger siblings.
The speculations and results have been glorious. They’ve been so great that they can qualify as a whole gallery of great Blue Ivy moments. So let’s look at the iconic Blue Ivy big sis moments since Beyonce announced her pregnancy.