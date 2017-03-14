Never Too Early: Blue Ivy’s Best Big Sister Moments Already

Blue Ivy’s Best Big Sister Moments

It’s been a month and a half since the world found out that Blue Ivy would be a big sister. Ever since then the internet has been having a field day with memes and jokes about Blue Ivy as the Head Hov In Charge in the household bossing around two younger siblings.

*30 years later* Bey and Jay: "You all agreed to split everything equally" Blue, Violet and Indigo: pic.twitter.com/OULZhIWBps — RACHEL EVAN-PETERS (@STINGLIKEA_BEY) March 5, 2017

The speculations and results have been glorious. They’ve been so great that they can qualify as a whole gallery of great Blue Ivy moments. So let’s look at the iconic Blue Ivy big sis moments since Beyonce announced her pregnancy.