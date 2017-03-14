Diddy, Cassie, Faith Evans, Migos, Cardi B And More Show Up For Tanduay Rum Launch At Barclays Center In Brooklyn

Stars Show Up For Tanduay Rum Launch In Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center kicked off their partnership with Tanduay Rum as the Brookyln Nets honored the late Notorious B.I.G. with “Biggie Night.”

Bad Boy Records legends Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans and Diddy — who accompanied Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace — sat courtside as they paid tribute to the Brooklyn-native on the 20th anniversary of his passing.

The Barclays Center honored him with a permanent banner in the rafters with his most famous lyric reading “Spread Love, It’s the Brooklyn Way” with the number 72, the year he was born. The sold-out crowd roared with excitement as they spun a medley of his hits with a tribute video during halftime. To tip-off the partnership, Tanduay hosted a post-game party in Barclays Center’s 40/40 Club & Restaurant on Sunday, March 12. Other notables at the post-game event include Cassie, Ethan Hawke, Offset, Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, Cardi B, Stephanie Fantauzzi and Jenna Ushkowitz.

Nice, right? R.I.P. Biggie!