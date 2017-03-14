Black Ink Crew Ep.10: Dr. Miami Injects Sky’s Box To Make Her Climax Like Man [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Sky has been going to Dr. Miami and getting her whole body redone and now she’s showing her vag being rejuvenated this season of Black Ink Crew. Turns out, Dr. Miami can inject something to make your stimulation and climax match that of a man and OF COURSE Sky wants that cocktail (No Pun Intended). SMMFH!

Turn the pages to see if Ceaser has been cheating on Dutchess the whole time and more…

