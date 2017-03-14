Peep These Instagram Videos Of Alleged GA Pimp’s Branded White Girls [Video]

We cannot believe this Instagram account hasn’t been shut down yet. Remember we told you about the ATL pimp that was popped for having 8 prostitutes staying in his Sandy Springs mansion? Now, we have footage of the white women he was holding in his stable and branding.

#LOP #Model "Where Quality Meets Excellence" #LiveStarNation

A post shared by Live Star Nation (@live_star_nation) on

These videos cannot be used as a gauge to see if women were being held against their will, right?

#LOP 🔒 "LOYALTY OVER PRIDE" newbies Ink💉 not even dry and they Reppin ✡️🆘🔥💜🏆👸🏼💎

A post shared by Live Star Nation (@live_star_nation) on

🙏🏽

A post shared by Live Star Nation (@live_star_nation) on

Manager say only five sold in whole company maybe bc they 600 a pair but let's get em ! #Ferragamo

A post shared by Live Star Nation (@live_star_nation) on

#GDN🆘✡️ #LOP #BOS✡️

A post shared by Live Star Nation (@live_star_nation) on

Woow #Paris #MichaelRay #Kasinova #BirthOfDynastyVolume1 🎶

A post shared by Live Star Nation (@live_star_nation) on

