Ladies, You Having It? Russell Wilson Asks Ciara’s BFF To Sit On His Lap For #InternationalWomensDay

Russell Wilson Gets Major Backlash For Inviting Ciara’s BFF To Sit On His Lap

For two of the most boring people ever, there is always some controversy or f**kery going on with Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Everyone thought Russell Wilson was the “perfect” man until…Lapgate.

Quick recap, last week on International Women’s Day Russell Wilson was on Facebook Live where he was talking about all the great things that women do for him. During that session he asked Ciara’s best friend and make-up artist, Yolanda Frederick, to come sit on his lap.

He. Asked. His. Wife’s. Best. Friend. To. Sit. On. His. Lap.

Now in most relationships this is grounds for a murder, or at the very least a beating that would make MMA look like a pillow fight.

That’s some smile Yolanda has.

Ladies, what would happen to your best friend and man if you saw them all lapped up like this?

Image via Facebook/Instagram