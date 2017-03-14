Exclusive: Ho Merchant Threatens PartyNextDoor’s Bae, OVO Capes Come Out

PartyNextDoor Argues With Pimp For Threatening His New Girlfriend??

BOSSIP received an exclusive tip about OVO singer PartyNextDoor getting into an explosive argument with pimp turned rapper who threatened to hurt him AND his new chick. The pimp in question goes by the name Pat who is known for walking around with a woman on a leash, SMH.

Apparently, the pimp got upset with PND’s bae, whose name is Desma, for not responding to his DM about promoting a song. Instead of responding, she made fun of his request. Side note, Desma is fine AF.

Can't even PAY me to respond nor support a song by someone who is a pimp or waking people on leashes. pic.twitter.com/i75DfvcwzZ — Desma Dooney (@candyglitzshock) February 28, 2017

This infuriated dude and he started to harass the girl in a series of tweets. Dude’s account got deleted after she had it reported but he started a new page and began to slander the girl, calling her names. That’s when PartyNextDoor swooped in to defend his boo, and old boy began threatening them both. Peep the DM exchange below.





Whoa, dude sounds like a lame!! Hit the flip to see more and photos of PartyNextDoor’s smoking hot boo-thang, Desma.