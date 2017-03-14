Dirty Dog Diaries: Kirk Frost Gets Obliterated After Jasmine Provides ‘Proof’ Of Their Baby

Shade files…

Kirk Frost Blasted After Jasmine Washington Speaks On Their Alleged Child

During last night’s episode of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” viewers saw the shocking moment when Jasmine provided “receipts” that she had a baby with Kirk Frost.

As previously reported BOSSIP uncovered court documents from Jasmine who claims that Kirk fathered her son Kannon Mekhi Washington and she’s asking for child support from the man she says made her his “kept woman.”

And on Monday, Jasmine was seen meeting with Karlie Redd to provide proof of her relationship with Kirk. According to Jasmine, she met Kirk at the strip club and he told her he was married but wanted to sleep with her anyway.

She also added that she’s met Rasheeda’s son Karter and several of his Kirk’s family members. She then showed Karlie alleged text messages between them and a video of Kirk holding the baby.

“Say ‘hi to your daddy,'” Jasmine tells baby Kannon in the video.

And after Love & Hip Hop fans saw a devastated Rasheeda react to the news…

they OBLITERATED Kirk for being a dirty dog and seemingly destroying his family.

What do YOU think about Jasmine’s receipts on Kirk???

We’re hearing some rumblings about this Jasmine/Kirk drama and we’ll let you in on it very soon.

