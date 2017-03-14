Get Your Life Together: Montana Fishburne Popped For DUI

Montana Fishburne Arrested For DUI In Sunshine State

Poor Montana Fishburne just can’t get right. Laurence Fishburne’s former adult film star daughter was arrested for a suspected DUI over the weekend.

Montana, 25, was detained by Florida Highway Patrol after she allegedly rear-ended a white Land Rover with her white Toyota Corolla on the I-95 in Fort Lauderdale Saturday according to Page Six reports. Fishburne reportedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15, which is over the legal limit. Montana was charged with three misdemeanors — DUI, DUI with property damage and DUI with a blood alcohol level about 0.15 which could carry a combined maximum three-year jail sentence. She was released from Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail after one night on $2,500 bond.

Damn Montana… You just can’t lay low and get sober huh? Well maybe this can be a wakeup call to stay out of trouble. Otherwise, we guess she’ll just keep embarrassing her dad in the media.

Poor thang. Welp. There’s still hope — just look at Chet Haze.

SplashNews