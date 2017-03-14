Get Your Life Together: Montana Fishburne Popped For DUI

Montana Fishburne SplashNews DUI Mugshot

Montana Fishburne Arrested For DUI In Sunshine State

Poor Montana Fishburne just can’t get right. Laurence Fishburne’s former adult film star daughter was arrested for a suspected DUI over the weekend.

Montana, 25, was detained by Florida Highway Patrol after she allegedly rear-ended a white Land Rover with her white Toyota Corolla on the I-95 in Fort Lauderdale Saturday according to Page Six reports. Fishburne reportedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.15, which is over the legal limit. Montana was charged with three misdemeanors — DUI, DUI with property damage and DUI with a blood alcohol level about 0.15 which could carry a combined maximum three-year jail sentence. She was released from Broward County Sheriff’s Office jail after one night on $2,500 bond.

Damn Montana… You just can’t lay low and get sober huh? Well maybe this can be a wakeup call to stay out of trouble. Otherwise, we guess she’ll just keep embarrassing her dad in the media.

Poor thang. Welp. There’s still hope — just look at Chet Haze.

