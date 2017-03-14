FLOTUS Co-Sign: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendation Letter
Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendation Letter Was Written By Michelle Obama
Sure, you need good grades, good attendance and some valuable extracurricular activities to get into a good college, but a letter from the beloved former First Lady of the United States is like a Willy Wonka golden ticket.
In an interview with WMagazine, “black-ish” breakout star Yara Shahidi revealed that Michelle Obama wrote her college recommendation letter.
Among her many public speaking engagements—she’s slated to speak on a panel at the South by Southwest festival next week—Shahidi has also appeared on stages alongside former first lady Michelle Obama, who also wrote her a college recommendation, and gave her a “go get ’em, tiger” back-rub before Shahidi took her AP exams.
“She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi said, echoing her earlier sentiments about the Bailey sisters. (Shahidi’s college applications are now in; she said she plans to double-major in African American studies and sociology.)
What fool azz admissions officer is going to stamp “denied” on an application from a brilliant young lady who has Michelle Obama co-signing her? Not a damn one.
Go ‘head an shine on ’em. #BlackGirlMagic
Image via FameFlynet/AP