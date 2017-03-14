FLOTUS Co-Sign: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendation Letter

Thank you! A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 20, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendation Letter Was Written By Michelle Obama

Sure, you need good grades, good attendance and some valuable extracurricular activities to get into a good college, but a letter from the beloved former First Lady of the United States is like a Willy Wonka golden ticket.

In an interview with WMagazine, “black-ish” breakout star Yara Shahidi revealed that Michelle Obama wrote her college recommendation letter.

Among her many public speaking engagements—she’s slated to speak on a panel at the South by Southwest festival next week—Shahidi has also appeared on stages alongside former first lady Michelle Obama, who also wrote her a college recommendation, and gave her a “go get ’em, tiger” back-rub before Shahidi took her AP exams. “She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say,” Shahidi said, echoing her earlier sentiments about the Bailey sisters. (Shahidi’s college applications are now in; she said she plans to double-major in African American studies and sociology.)

What fool azz admissions officer is going to stamp “denied” on an application from a brilliant young lady who has Michelle Obama co-signing her? Not a damn one.

Go ‘head an shine on ’em. #BlackGirlMagic

