What Cheating Rumors? Khloé Kardashian Throws B’day Bash For Baller Bae Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian Has A “Khlo-Money” Event For Boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s Birthday

Even rumors that he’s still hooking up with his ex couldn’t stop Khloé Kardashian from showering her boo thang Tristan Thompson with love and affection — and custom gold balloons and desserts.

The reality star threw a birthday party for Tristan at his house and showed off her hard work on Snapchat, displaying the fresh flowers, sweets and cake she had specially made for her boo thang. Among the guests we observed Tristan’s “draft brother” Kyrie Irving and his agent Rich Paul. Khloé hid her face from the camera as Tristan embraced his girl to thank her for putting together the event.

We couldn’t help but notice that Khloé put a lot of herself into the celebration — photos of Khloé with Tristan were visible in some of the snaps, including the personalized sweets she had made which included photos of the couple previously shared on social media as well as pictures of Tristan with friends and teammates.

Happy Birthday Tristan!

Snapchat/Instagram